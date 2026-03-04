Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 30% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) were down 30% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.07. Approximately 54,647,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 12,040,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

