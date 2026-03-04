Analysts Set Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) PT at $32.25

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPBD. Wall Street Zen raised Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research cut Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Monday, December 29th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Upbound Group by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 913.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. Upbound Group has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.81.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.
