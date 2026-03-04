National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Receives $83.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Zacks Research upgraded National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Monday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Creative Planning grew its position in National Grid Transco by 23.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in National Grid Transco by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. National Grid Transco has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

