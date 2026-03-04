Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.70 and last traded at GBX 20.45. 64,731,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,160% from the average session volume of 5,138,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 13.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £227.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.27.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 14 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

