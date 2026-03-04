CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,966 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 29th total of 3,944 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.66. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$2.31 and a one year high of C$5.83.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a China-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province. Established in 1979, the group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the country’s leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic formulations and innovative drug candidates. CSPC is publicly traded in Hong Kong (HKEX: 1093) and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the OTC market (OTCMKTS: CSPCY), reflecting its dual focus on domestic market leadership and international visibility.

The company operates through three primary business segments: bulk pharmaceuticals, finished dosage forms and research-driven products.

