Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,664,770 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 29th total of 2,039,756 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.1 days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

(Get Free Report)

DNO ASA is an independent upstream oil and gas company headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Established in 1971, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in key international markets. DNO’s strategy centers on high-margin, long-life oil fields and value accretion from early-stage exploration successes.

The company’s core assets are concentrated in the Middle East, notably in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where it operates the Tawke and Peshkabir fields under long-term production sharing contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.