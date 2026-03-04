Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and traded as low as $47.00. Source Capital shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 16,842 shares.
Source Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.
Source Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.
The company’s investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.
