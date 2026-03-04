Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 55328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $841.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 16,369.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 218,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 388.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

