Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and traded as low as $9.1235. Secom shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 149,287 shares.

Secom Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

About Secom

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

