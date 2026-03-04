F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 547810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut F&G Annuities & Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 target price on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.43). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,807,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 280,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after acquiring an additional 409,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 225,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 870.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 642,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 576,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

