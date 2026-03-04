Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 and last traded at GBX 0.22. Approximately 4,853,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,288,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24.

Nuformix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It also has an option agreement with Oxilio Ltd. for NXP001 for oncology indications.

