C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,744 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 29th total of 67,896 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.5 days.

C&C Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CGPZF stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc is an Ireland?based beverages company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of cider, beer and other alcoholic beverages. The group’s core portfolio features internationally recognized cider brands such as Bulmers and Magners, alongside licensed beer offerings including Tennent’s Lager. In addition to its owned brands, C&C Group provides contract manufacturing and co-packing services for third-party beverage producers, supporting a broad range of alcoholic and soft drink labels.

With headquarters in Dublin, C&C Group operates manufacturing sites in Clonmel and Galway, Ireland, and maintains distribution facilities across key markets in the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

