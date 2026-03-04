Sign Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.93 Million (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Sign token can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Sign has a total market cap of $34.04 million and approximately $24.93 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sign has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sign launched on April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official message board is medium.com/ethsign. The official website for Sign is sign.global. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,640,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.02951259 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $24,578,452.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

