Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.