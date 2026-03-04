Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.50.

Shares of BIO opened at $280.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $343.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.46.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.64 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

