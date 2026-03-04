JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 426,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIGR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David K. Chao acquired 4,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,040. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director June Ou sold 200,058 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $7,882,285.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 426,173 shares of company stock worth $16,598,394 in the last quarter.

FIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Texas Capital raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

