JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after buying an additional 303,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 506,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after buying an additional 116,797 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:TFX opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $143.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

