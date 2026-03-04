JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Genius Sports by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

