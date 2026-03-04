Deepwater Asset Management LLC Takes $891,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pinterest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 9.3%

NYSE PINS opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Featured Articles

