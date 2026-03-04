Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 435.68 and traded as high as GBX 449. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 433.05, with a volume of 2,121,135 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 409.28. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres. Focused on the UK market but with up to 20% invested in overseas stock markets, this Investment Trust looks for stocks that are undervalued by the market and whose growth potential isn’t yet appreciated by other investors.

By understanding the downside and identifying the potential for change it allows the trust to invest in unloved stocks with potential for positive change.

