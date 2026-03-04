Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,126.79 and traded as high as GBX 1,152. Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 1,136, with a volume of 416,322 shares trading hands.

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,062.66.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

