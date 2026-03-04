reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,909,607 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 29th total of 5,670,339 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,018,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,018,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of reAlpha Tech by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 514,306 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in reAlpha Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of reAlpha Tech by 484.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of reAlpha Tech by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

AIRE stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -3.36. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE) is a real estate technology company specializing in the acquisition, renovation, and management of single-family rental properties across the United States. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine-learning models to identify undervalued houses in high-potential neighborhoods. Once acquired, these properties undergo a standardized renovation process designed to maximize rental value and minimize maintenance expenses, after which they are added to reAlpha’s rental portfolio.

In addition to direct property ownership, reAlpha Tech offers a subscription-based investment platform that enables accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in fractional ownership of residential real estate assets.

Featured Articles

