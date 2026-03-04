Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 30,258 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $796,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,483,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $58,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,869.91. The trade was a 6.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $210,844 over the last ninety days. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

