Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 83,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $431,587.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 542,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,086.36. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 303,450 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $1,574,905.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 494,498 shares of company stock worth $2,578,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 9,943,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,664,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,902 shares during the period. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,046,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $425.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The company had revenue of $342.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

