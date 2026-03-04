CI Investments Inc. Sells 92,016 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,016 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,380,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,973,000 after purchasing an additional 506,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,340 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $338.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

