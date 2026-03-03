NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 630 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOVW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. NeoVolta has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta, Inc (NASDAQ: NEOVW) is a cleantech company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in integrated power electronics and energy management solutions for residential and light commercial applications. The company designs, manufactures and distributes advanced solar inverters, modular battery storage systems and smart electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. By combining hardware with proprietary cloud-based software, NeoVolta enables customers to optimize renewable energy use, manage peak demand and enhance grid resilience.

At the heart of NeoVolta’s offering is its scalable energy storage platform, which can be paired with new or existing solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays to provide backup power, load-shifting and demand-response functionality.

