NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,095 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 29th total of 1,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

Shares of NXGLW remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

About NEXGEL

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures and sells high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Nexgel and CG labs. The company offers over-the-counter remedy solutions, such as blister and pain applications under the MedaGel brand; and beauty and cosmetic solutions, such as wrinkle and skin cream applications under the LumaGel Beauty brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.