NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Short Interest Down 32.4% in February

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,095 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 29th total of 1,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NEXGEL Stock Performance
Shares of NXGLW remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
About NEXGEL
