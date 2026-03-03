Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,393 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 29th total of 18,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Mannatech Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MTEX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mannatech currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc is a global health and wellness company that develops and markets a range of dietary supplements and personal care products through a direct selling business model. The company’s core focus is on glyconutrients, specialized carbohydrates believed to support cellular communication, which form the basis of many of its flagship offerings. Operating under a network marketing structure, Mannatech empowers independent associates to promote and distribute its products in markets around the world.

The company’s product portfolio includes nutritional supplements aimed at immune support, digestive health, and healthy aging, as well as skincare items designed to promote hydration and skin vitality.

