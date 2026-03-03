Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) SVP Michael Sluiter Sells 9,933 Shares

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Sluiter sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,085,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,800. This represents a 45.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GPOR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.23. The company had a trading volume of 759,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.52 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.24 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

