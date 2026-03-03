QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 58.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%.

QuickLogic secured a $13 million tranche of its U.S. government SRH program (part of an expanded program with a potential $89M ceiling), has SRH FPGA test chips in hand, and has already received orders for dev kits—management calls this a strong demand signal.

Architectural enhancements that materially improve PPA are now extensible to advanced nodes; the company completed a 1M?LUT Intel 18A study, has multiple Intel 18A test/IP contracts (>$1M to date with a fourth pending), and expects a mid?seven?figure eFPGA hard IP award once funding clears.

Management is accelerating its “storefront” model with plans for three MPW tapeouts in 2026 (two fully customer?funded, one partially) and is pursuing discrete SRH FPGAs, chiplets, and embedded eFPGA IP—positioning it to target management’s stated 50–100% revenue growth for 2026.

Q4 revenue was $3.7M (?35% YoY) with a non?GAAP net loss of $2.9M; the quarter included a large impairment on SensiML plus inventory reserves and unexpected professional services costs that compressed non?GAAP gross margin to 20.8%.

Q1 guidance is $5.5M ±10% (new products $4.5M), Q1 non?GAAP gross margin ~45% ±5% and an expected Q1 net loss of ~$0.8M; cash totaled $18.8M (including a $15M credit line) and management expects cash flow and profitability to improve in H2 2026.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. 109,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,456. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $35,828.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,687.80. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,124 shares of company stock valued at $129,157. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 246.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded QuickLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company’s products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic’s technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic’s key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

