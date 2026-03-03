Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Criteo (CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2026 – Criteo was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/12/2026 – Criteo was given a new $28.50 price target by DA Davidson.

2/12/2026 – Criteo was given a new $18.00 price target by Susquehanna.

2/12/2026 – Criteo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Criteo was given a new $30.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/12/2026 – Criteo was given a new $33.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2026 – Criteo was given a new $43.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/12/2026 – Criteo had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Criteo had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Criteo had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Criteo had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2026 – Criteo had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $67,790.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,577.44. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

