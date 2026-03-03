Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX) Short Interest Up 42.5% in February

Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,719 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 29th total of 41,904 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Simplify Bond Bull ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 639,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $58.95.

Get Simplify Bond Bull ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bond Bull ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities. RFIX was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.