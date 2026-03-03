Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 108,439 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 29th total of 76,665 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Quantum Biopharma Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QNTM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. 29,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Quantum Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QNTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Quantum Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNTM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Biopharma

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property.

