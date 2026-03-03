Shelly Marie Chadwick Sells 2,539 Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,539 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $406,392.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,794.58. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shelly Marie Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 8,976 shares of Materion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,662.88.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.09. The stock had a trading volume of 281,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,453. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Materion Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.03.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $489.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 1,607.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

