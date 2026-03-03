Brian Doubles Sells 217,554 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Brian Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at $56,950,966.96. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

