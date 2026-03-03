Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) CTO Sells $885,819.69 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CTO William Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $885,819.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 118,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,941.53. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,071. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $996.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

