RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $678,644.40 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 18,680 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $678,644.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,780.69. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,744 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $381,412.00.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,387. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Weiss Ratings raised RingCentral from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 928.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 78,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in RingCentral by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

