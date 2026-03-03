Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 151,996 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 124,546 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDC traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 916,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,548. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $604,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 337.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

