Quantum Computing Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 shareholder update call to outline what CEO and Chairman Dr. Yuping Huang described as a “transformational year,” highlighted by the opening of a thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip fabrication facility, early foundry-services revenue, a major capital raise, and the completion of the Lumina Semiconductor Inc. (LSI) acquisition in February 2026.

Strategic focus: vertically integrated photonics and quantum optics

Huang said the company is advancing a strategy to build a “vertically integrated photonics and quantum optics platform” aimed at scalable commercial applications spanning AI, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and remote sensing. He emphasized that Quantum Computing’s approach is based on thin-film lithium niobate photonics and designed for room-temperature operation, with the company positioning that as an alternative to cryogenic quantum systems.

Fab One, foundry services, and Fab Two planning

During the call, management highlighted a multi-year technology roadmap organized around three platform capabilities—“capture, compute, communicate”—covering quantum sensing and photonic data acquisition, photonic and quantum processing systems (including the Dirac platform and photonic AI), and quantum-secured networking, authentication, and encryption.

Management discussed Fab One, the company’s TFLN photonic chip fabrication facility, as a rapid prototyping site that supports internal development while also offering foundry services to customers. Huang said Fab One is not intended to be a large-scale commercial production foundry, but rather an “internal innovation engine” used to validate designs and processes before scaling through manufacturing partners.

The company also described ongoing planning for a second facility, “Fab Two,” which is intended to expand domestic vertically integrated processing capability for specialized quantum and nanophotonic chips. Executives said QCI expects to continue working with external foundry partners as technologies scale.

In the Q&A, CFO Chris Roberts said Fab One is about 9,600 square feet and that Fab Two cannot be placed in the same area. He said the company is evaluating options including a build-to-suit facility or acquiring and modifying an existing site. Roberts added that the company is unlikely to incur large Fab Two costs in 2026, with larger capital outlays more likely “two and three years out.” While he said it was too early for a firm estimate, he characterized building a sizable fab as likely costing “several hundred million” dollars.

LSI acquisition: revenue expectations and integration priorities

Executives repeatedly pointed to the LSI acquisition—announced in December 2025 and closed in February 2026—as a key step to enhance design, fabrication, and packaging capabilities and to expand the combined company’s customer base. Huang said integration work is underway and focused on aligning teams, processes, and customer programs.

When asked about LSI’s revenue contribution, Roberts said the company is not providing guidance, but referenced analyst reports projecting annual revenue in the “$20–25 million per year range,” which he said was a “reasonable estimate right now.” He added that LSI was acquired out of the Luminar Technologies bankruptcy and had operated with a different shared-services model, requiring QCI to reconstruct certain functions. Roberts said the company does not expect the business to be profitable at its current scale and noted that QCI intends to invest to grow the business rather than prioritize near-term profitability.

In response to a separate question, management said early customer reaction has been positive, citing that QCI’s acquisition brought stability and financial resources that LSI’s customer base appreciated. Roberts said the company is hoping to “at least stabilize and hopefully grow the business” in 2026, and Huang added that within about four weeks of the acquisition the company had already seen “very good momentum.”

Huang told investors that 2026 priorities include integrating the larger organization—he noted headcount has doubled—while expanding the product portfolio and moving further toward system-level engineering and scalable manufacturing of quantum products.

Product and partnership updates

Huang said the company continued advancing quantum authentication and networking technologies, the Dirac platform, and remote sensing initiatives, describing strong interest from government and commercial customers. He also highlighted the unveiling of a photonic-based reservoir computing system called Neurawave at Supercomputing 2025, describing it as designed to integrate with existing computing infrastructure and address emerging AI workloads with improved energy efficiency.

In addition, management noted a strategic collaboration with POET Technologies to develop “next generation high-speed” TFLN modulator-based optical engines intended to support AI network infrastructure. Huang also cited industry participation during the quarter, including the Optica Quantum Industry Summit, Supercomputing, and Q2B Silicon Valley.

During Q&A, Huang said TFLN is a particularly near-term area of excitement, noting that the company constructed its fab last year, commissioned tools in the fall, and has since produced prototype chips and refined fabrication recipes. He said the company is now “locking down the processes” and preparing to ramp manufacturing, adding that QCI’s current products are designed to use integrated photonic chip technology to enable smaller form factors and scalable production.

Huang also said the company is ramping quantum communications development and commercialization following a sale “to a top five U.S. bank last year,” describing network security as a broadly shared concern and suggesting quantum communications could be among the earlier quantum technologies adopted if barriers to entry are reduced.

On specialized quantum computing and sensing, Huang said general-purpose quantum computing remains further out across the industry, but he believes specialized quantum systems can deliver utility sooner. He pointed to the company’s Dirac quantum optimization machine and said QCI has observed “appreciable quantum advantages” in various use cases. In remote sensing, he described commercialization of single-photon detection technology and a “photonic vibrometer” for measuring small-amplitude vibrations remotely, and noted prior work with NASA on quantum sensing concepts for space and Earth science. He added that, with LSI, QCI is exploring additional optical and quantum sensing opportunities using laser technology, detector technology, and optical packaging capabilities.

Financial results and balance sheet strength

Roberts reported fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $198,000, up from $62,000 in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by hardware sales and services associated with Fab One, which began contributing revenue in the fourth quarter. He said LSI is expected to begin contributing revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $22.1 million, compared with $8.9 million a year earlier. Roberts attributed the increase to growth in personnel across R&D, engineering, manufacturing, and sales and marketing, along with M&A expenses. He said SG&A is expected to grow in the near term as the company invests in resources and personnel.

The company reported a net loss of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter, or a $0.01 loss per share, compared with a net loss of $51.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Roberts said the lower net loss was primarily due to a $7 million gain from the mark-to-market of a derivative liability and $13.6 million of interest income.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, QCI reported a net loss of $18.7 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $68.5 million, or $0.73 per share, in 2024.

Roberts also highlighted capital raising activity and liquidity. In October, the company entered into securities purchase agreements for a private placement of 37 million shares, generating gross proceeds of $750 million before expenses. He said total capital raised in 2025 was $1.55 billion. At year-end, QCI reported cash and cash equivalents of $738 million and investments of $783 million, for roughly $1.52 billion total. Interest income for 2025 was $20.7 million, up from $423,000 in 2024. Total assets were $1.6 billion at year-end 2025, compared with $154 million at year-end 2024, and stockholders’ equity was $1.6 billion.

Looking ahead, Huang said 2026 priorities include scaling foundry services and customer engagement, advancing products toward commercialization, integrating LSI, and executing with discipline while preserving capital. Management also acknowledged recent share-price volatility, which Huang said they believe reflects broader market conditions rather than changes in business performance or long-term outlook.

