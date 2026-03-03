Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 3.34%.The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.66 million.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 403,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $918.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,045.50. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,410.40. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,100. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 195.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp set a $13.00 price target on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

