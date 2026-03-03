Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 958,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 244,996 shares.The stock last traded at $35.75 and had previously closed at $36.75.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $990.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

