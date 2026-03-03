JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,672,347 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 2,170,650 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in JinkoSolar by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 49,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 1,017,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.33.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world’s largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

