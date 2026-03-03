Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,884 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 229,829 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE: AHT) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates upscale and upper-upscale full-service hotels in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of urban, resort and convention-oriented markets and includes both well-known national brands and independent properties. Ashford Hospitality Trust seeks to generate long-term value through active asset management, strategic acquisitions, dispositions and selective joint venture partnerships.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ashford Hospitality Trust invests in properties affiliated with leading hospitality brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Starwood.

