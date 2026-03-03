iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,640,532 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 29th total of 12,739,827 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,223,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,223,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded down $15.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.34. 65,009,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,413,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $154.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

