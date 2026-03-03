VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VFS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 236,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in VinFast Auto by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter.

VinFast Auto Company Profile



VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company’s vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

