Comparing National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPBP) & Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM)

National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPBP) and Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Healthcare Properties and Adamas Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Healthcare Properties N/A N/A N/A Adamas Trust 24.76% 13.52% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Adamas Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adamas Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Healthcare Properties $342.28 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Adamas Trust $352.88 million 2.13 $149.05 million $1.10 7.54

Adamas Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Healthcare Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Healthcare Properties and Adamas Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Healthcare Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adamas Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Adamas Trust has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Adamas Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adamas Trust is more favorable than National Healthcare Properties.

Summary

Adamas Trust beats National Healthcare Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

About Adamas Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

