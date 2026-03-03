Medical Properties Trust (MPT) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 90 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 102.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -34.14% -18.20% -0.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -12.15 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $463.86 million $16.35 million 26.60

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Properties Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 2346 4060 2396 22 2.01

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

