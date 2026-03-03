iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,680 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 225% compared to the average volume of 825 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 476.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,167,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,609 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,167,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 1,351,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,689,000 after buying an additional 759,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,663,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 686,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 2.9%

EWU stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.