Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.1% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $95,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 63,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.