Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

Strong 2025 results — 4.3% constant?currency revenue growth was converted into 10.1% EPS growth, operating margin widened 90bps to 18.1%, cash conversion was 110% and the group returned £602m to shareholders.

— 4.3% constant?currency revenue growth was converted into 10.1% EPS growth, operating margin widened 90bps to 18.1%, cash conversion was 110% and the group returned £602m to shareholders. Confident 2026 guidance — management expects mid?single?digit like?for?like revenue growth, further margin progression (upside to >18.5%), strong earnings growth and continued strong cash generation, with CapEx guidance of £150–160m and net debt guidance of £930–980m.

— management expects mid?single?digit like?for?like revenue growth, further margin progression (upside to >18.5%), strong earnings growth and continued strong cash generation, with CapEx guidance of £150–160m and net debt guidance of £930–980m. Growth via acquisitions — Intertek is prioritizing value?accretive bolt?on M&A (seven recent deals, e.g., Aerial PV and QTEST) to expand ATIC capabilities and is opting to deploy capital into targeted deals rather than new buybacks while maintaining leverage around the 1.3x target.

— Intertek is prioritizing value?accretive bolt?on M&A (seven recent deals, e.g., Aerial PV and QTEST) to expand ATIC capabilities and is opting to deploy capital into targeted deals rather than new buybacks while maintaining leverage around the 1.3x target. Cash flow and one?offs — adjusted cash from operations fell to £762m and adjusted free cash flow to £352m due to translation, higher interest, tax and increased CapEx, and restructuring charges persist (management expects only ~£8m of recurring benefit in 2026 from recent actions).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 3,976.68 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,970 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,556.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,691.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,791 to GBX 5,833 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,355.50.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

